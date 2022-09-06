Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.