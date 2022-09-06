Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 21 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

