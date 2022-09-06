Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $500.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.46 and its 200-day moving average is $556.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.