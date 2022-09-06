Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.10% of Monroe Capital worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 277.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

