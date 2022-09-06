Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Monroe Capital worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.79%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

