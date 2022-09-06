Fiduciary Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $227.20 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.