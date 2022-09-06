Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $227.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

