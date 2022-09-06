Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

