Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

