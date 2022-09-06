TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

