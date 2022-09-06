TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

