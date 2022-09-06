Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 10th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

SNDR stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

