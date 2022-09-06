Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Announces $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

