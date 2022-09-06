TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boeing by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

