Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DNG opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.14. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

