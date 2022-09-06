HAP Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

