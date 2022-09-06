Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 96,061 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

