Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UBS opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
