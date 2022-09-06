Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $430.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

