Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.86.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

