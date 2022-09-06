Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baidu

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.86.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.