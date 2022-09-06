Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 927,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 681,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

