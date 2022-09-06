CI Investments Inc. Buys 2,900 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -231.21%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,250. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

