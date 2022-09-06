Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,668 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

NBN opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $43.27.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

