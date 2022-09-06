CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 33,500 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,330,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance
Shares of MCAA stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.60.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (MCAA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.