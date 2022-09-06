Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99,017 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

