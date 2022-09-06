Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $288.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 million. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

