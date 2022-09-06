Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 115,404 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Insider Activity

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.48% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 376,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $2,128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,753,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,907,113.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,299 shares of company stock worth $3,927,143. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

