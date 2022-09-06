Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.