Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Liquidia by 368.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,727 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Wedbush downgraded Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

