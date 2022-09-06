Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimpress by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

