Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $675.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

