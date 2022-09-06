Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at $19,012,405.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,777 shares of company stock valued at $61,296 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $1,103,220. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

