Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MongoDB (MDB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) recently:
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $438.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00.
- 8/17/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $338.00 to $438.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.
MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %
MDB stock opened at $244.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.