Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MongoDB (MDB)

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $438.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00.

8/17/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $338.00 to $438.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %

MDB stock opened at $244.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

