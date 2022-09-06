Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

