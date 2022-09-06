Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

