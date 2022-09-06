American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $600.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

