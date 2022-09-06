Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Shyft Group by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Shyft Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

