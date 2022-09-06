Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 200,484 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,778,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Frontier Group stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

