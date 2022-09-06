Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Standex International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXI opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

