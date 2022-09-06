Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,694,086 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.