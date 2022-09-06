Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of First Bancorp worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

