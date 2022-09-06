77,192 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Unum Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:UNM opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

