Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Banner worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Banner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,259,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Down 0.7 %

BANR stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

