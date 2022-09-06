Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 597,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $882,843.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $538,108.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,064,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,205.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.00%.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
