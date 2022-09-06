Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 597,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $882,843.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $538,108.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,064,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,205.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.00%.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.