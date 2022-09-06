Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 318,800 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 318,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

AvidXchange Price Performance

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 7.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.06. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

