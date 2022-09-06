Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,936 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after purchasing an additional 133,437 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in BHP Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

