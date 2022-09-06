Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 47,179 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 47,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWXT stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

