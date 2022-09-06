D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,620,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:ITB opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

