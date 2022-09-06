Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.67 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Stepan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.76. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $129.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

